Railways Minister vows to ensure passengers' safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Captain (R) Shahid Ashraf Tarar on Friday vowed to ensure the safety of the passengers and the best facilities during train travels.

The Minister shared the remarks after taking charge of his office said. Officials of the Ministry of Railways were present on the occasion.

Federal Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah briefed the Minister on the administrative and operational functions of the Railways.

He directed the Ministry staff to take all possible measures for the convenience of the passengers.

Shahid Tarar instructed the department concerned to conduct an audit and assessment regarding the safety of passengers and submit a report within seven days.

The federal minister stated that Main Line-I is an important and strategic project for Pakistan that will revamp the railway sector and generate more revenue for the department.