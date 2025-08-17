Railways Minister Vows To Replicate Lahore Station Model Across Major Cities
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced plans to replicate the Lahore Railway Station model in other major cities across Pakistan. He made this statement during an unannounced visit to Lahore Railway Station on Sunday evening, accompanied by CEO Amir Baloch. During the visit, Abbasi inspected cleanliness measures and engaged with passengers in the waiting halls to gather their feedback.
Passengers traveling to Karachi requested that facilities similar to those at Lahore Station be implemented at other stations nationwide. In response, Abbasi assured that "Lahore-model" facilities would be introduced at Karachi Railway Station by September 10 and subsequently extended to other major cities. He also emphasized that overcharging at the station would not be tolerated and directed the Divisional Superintendent to enforce strict compliance.
