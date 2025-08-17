Open Menu

Railways Minister Vows To Replicate Lahore Station Model Across Major Cities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Railways minister vows to replicate Lahore Station model across major cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced plans to replicate the Lahore Railway Station model in other major cities across Pakistan. He made this statement during an unannounced visit to Lahore Railway Station on Sunday evening, accompanied by CEO Amir Baloch. During the visit, Abbasi inspected cleanliness measures and engaged with passengers in the waiting halls to gather their feedback.

Passengers traveling to Karachi requested that facilities similar to those at Lahore Station be implemented at other stations nationwide. In response, Abbasi assured that "Lahore-model" facilities would be introduced at Karachi Railway Station by September 10 and subsequently extended to other major cities. He also emphasized that overcharging at the station would not be tolerated and directed the Divisional Superintendent to enforce strict compliance.

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

2 hours ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

3 hours ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

4 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

4 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

5 hours ago

5 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

7 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan