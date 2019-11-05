UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Ministry Suspends Six Officials In Tezgham Tragedy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:55 PM

Railways ministry suspends six officials in Tezgham tragedy

The six officials were suspended for committing negligence on a cylinder that was brought over by the passengers on Tezgham Express.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) Pakistan Railways has suspended six officials including two divisional commercial officers, two deputy superintendent of railways' police and two assistant commercial officers over shocking incident of train inferno that claimed 72 lives and left 42 others injured.

According to the details, the ministry issued a notificatio regarding suspension of its officials. The officials who have been suspended include Divisional Commercial Officer Karachi Junaid Aslam, Divisional Commercial Officer Sukkur Abid Qamar Sheikh, Assistant Commercial Officer Sukkur Rashid Ali, Assistant Commercial Officer Karachi Ehsan-ul-Haq, Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police Sukkur Dilawar Memon and Deputy Superintendent Railway Police Karachi Habibullah Khattak.

The railway officials said that the incident occurred when a gas cylinder – apparently brought on board by passengers – exploded. However, eyewitnesses claimed the fire was caused by a short circuit in the train.

The inferno swept through Tezgam as the train reached near Liaqatpur city in the Southern Punjab district of Rahim Yar Khan, the official said.

Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to resign immediately following the Tezgam fire near Liaqatpur which left 74 people dead and over 42 others injured.

Bilawal also demanded probe to know the causes of blaze, addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan that he should fulfill his promisee of an independent investigataion. Sheikh Rasheed, Bilawal said, should tender his resignation till completion of the inquiry.

"The shocking incident take always during the time of Sheikh Rasheed," said Bilawal while strongly criticizing the federal minister for railways.

Bilawal said that the payment of compensation to the aggrieved families should also be expedited.

A crticially injred witness of Tezgham Express said Thursday that cylinder blast was the root cause of the fire in three bogies of the train which left 74 people dead and 42 others severely injured in Liaqatpur.

In his video statement at some hospital that went viral on social media, the injured man said that cylinder blast caused the huge tragedy as a man made tea on gas cylinder, cooked something and went again to cylinder to make tea but it exploded.

"I saw him cooking and making tea but it exploded when he went again to make tea," said the man who was in hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Dead Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Fire Prime Minister Police Punjab Social Media Rashid Man Rahim Yar Khan Sukkur Gas Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM says opposition's all valid demands are accepta ..

18 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F Chief is going

22 minutes ago

Polio Drive Improvement Through Technology

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler replaces SEC’s organisational stru ..

40 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F Chief is going

42 minutes ago

UVAS signs MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.