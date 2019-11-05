Railways ministry suspends six officials in Tezgham tragedy

(@fidahassanain)

The six officials were suspended for committing negligence on a cylinder that was brought over by the passengers on Tezgham Express.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) Pakistan Railways has suspended six officials including two divisional commercial officers, two deputy superintendent of railways' police and two assistant commercial officers over shocking incident of train inferno that claimed 72 lives and left 42 others injured.

According to the details, the ministry issued a notificatio regarding suspension of its officials. The officials who have been suspended include Divisional Commercial Officer Karachi Junaid Aslam, Divisional Commercial Officer Sukkur Abid Qamar Sheikh, Assistant Commercial Officer Sukkur Rashid Ali, Assistant Commercial Officer Karachi Ehsan-ul-Haq, Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police Sukkur Dilawar Memon and Deputy Superintendent Railway Police Karachi Habibullah Khattak.

The railway officials said that the incident occurred when a gas cylinder – apparently brought on board by passengers – exploded. However, eyewitnesses claimed the fire was caused by a short circuit in the train.

The inferno swept through Tezgam as the train reached near Liaqatpur city in the Southern Punjab district of Rahim Yar Khan, the official said.

Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to resign immediately following the Tezgam fire near Liaqatpur which left 74 people dead and over 42 others injured.

Bilawal also demanded probe to know the causes of blaze, addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan that he should fulfill his promisee of an independent investigataion. Sheikh Rasheed, Bilawal said, should tender his resignation till completion of the inquiry.

"The shocking incident take always during the time of Sheikh Rasheed," said Bilawal while strongly criticizing the federal minister for railways.

Bilawal said that the payment of compensation to the aggrieved families should also be expedited.

A crticially injred witness of Tezgham Express said Thursday that cylinder blast was the root cause of the fire in three bogies of the train which left 74 people dead and 42 others severely injured in Liaqatpur.

In his video statement at some hospital that went viral on social media, the injured man said that cylinder blast caused the huge tragedy as a man made tea on gas cylinder, cooked something and went again to cylinder to make tea but it exploded.

"I saw him cooking and making tea but it exploded when he went again to make tea," said the man who was in hospital.