Railways Ministry to upgrade its hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Railways has decided to upgrade its hospitals, operating across the country, by extending best health facilities over there.

It was decided in a meeting between Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza, here on Thursday.

Zafar Mirza assured his full cooperation to the Minister for the purpose.