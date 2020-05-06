UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Mull Restoring Passenger Train Operations From May 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:59 AM

Railways mull restoring passenger train operations from May 10

Pakistan Railways is mulling restoration of passenger traffic operations from May 10 under certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced to ensure efficient and safe travel for commuters as well as train & railway staff in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways is mulling restoration of passenger traffic operations from May 10 under certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced to ensure efficient and safe travel for commuters as well as train & railway staff in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Pakistan Railways is considering the restoration of passenger traffic operations tentatively w.e.f. 10th of instant subject to approval of the competent authority. To ensure the efficient, safe train operation, the proposed SOPs need to be implemented in their true letter and spirit," according to a letter issued by the PR Headquarters to all divisional superintendents on Tuesday.

For this purpose, the ministry said, availability of required stock and other relevant resources of operational requirements and passenger amenities needed to be ensured.

"It is further directed that a full-dress rehearsal in this context shall also be undertaken on 07-05-2020 to identify the effectiveness of the operational arrangements and identify the weaknesses, if any, so as to enable all concerned to ensure complete rectification of the weaknesses and deficiencies prior to commence all the passenger traffic operation as per schedule."In another letter, the PR also asked the Senior General Manager to review the SOPs and give feedback within three days for their finalization; otherwise "the SOPs sent by this Ministry will be considered as final."Pakistan Railways had announced the closure of all passenger trains across the country on March 24 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of deadly virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Traffic March May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

1 hour ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

2 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

2 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.