UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Multan Division Retrieved 77 Acres Of Land In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Railways Multan division retrieved 77 acres of land in 2019

MULTAN, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Pakistan Railways, Multan division retrieved 77 acres of land worth over Rs 690 million from land grabbers during the year 2019.

According to official sources, the Railways teams, along with police, conducted raids in adjoining areas of railway stations and railway colonies in Multan division and retrieved 77.

79 acres of railway land.

The Divisional Superintendent Multan Division Shoaib Adil hailed the performance of the raiding teams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Police 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

ADIB provides US$80 million Shariah-compliant fina ..

11 minutes ago

Number of registered trademarks in UAE increases b ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts 425 rare artifacts to Egypt

56 minutes ago

Children of determination to receive boxing traini ..

2 hours ago

World Urban Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi in Febru ..

2 hours ago

UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.