Railways Multan division retrieved 77 acres of land in 2019

MULTAN, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Pakistan Railways, Multan division retrieved 77 acres of land worth over Rs 690 million from land grabbers during the year 2019.

According to official sources, the Railways teams, along with police, conducted raids in adjoining areas of railway stations and railway colonies in Multan division and retrieved 77.

79 acres of railway land.

The Divisional Superintendent Multan Division Shoaib Adil hailed the performance of the raiding teams.