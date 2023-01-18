UrduPoint.com

Railways Multan Retrieves 19.43 Acres Land

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan division has claimed to retrieve about 19.43 acres of land worth Rs. 435.28 million in the past two years after a successful operation.

According to official data available with APP here on Wednesday, about 69.45 acres worth Rs. 752.21 and 24.47 acres worth Rs. 282.

11 was reclaimed in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively from commercial, residential and agricultural areas.

As per cumulative statistics provided through the document, a total of 11.20 acres of land worth Rs. 18.89 got retrieved in the form of agriculture. Over 1.13 acres of land costing Rs. 42.49 million was reclaimed from residential places by the local authority in a couple of years.

About 7.10 acres area worth Rs. 373.90 million was recaptured as commercial property by the department during the said period, added the report.

More Stories From Pakistan

