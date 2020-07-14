Railways Multan start closing access to open tracks for public safety

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Railways Multan division have started erecting metal bar fence with the help of old and used lines on both sides of rail tracks to plug all risky passages people have developed to cross tracks in city areas, for public safety.

The initiative was taken on orders of divisional superintendent Shoaib Aadil to prevent use of open lines, a risky practice that can cause accidents.

DS railways Multan has instructed engineering department to take such measures that leave level crossings as the only option for the people to cross lines whether riding motorcycle, car or any other vehicle.

Engineering department has started closing all such points in Multan railways division by using old metal bars and other articles where people have developed passages.

Fence has akso been established at a point where a train had hit a truck recently in Multan.

Shoaib Aadil said that train brakes do not work like other vehicles due to its massive size and weight and covers at least 800 meters after application of brakes before it stops.

That is why when a truck was reversing using one such risky passage in Mumtazabad, Multan, while a train was approaching, the Rawalpindi-bound Sir Syed express driver applied brakes but even then engine buffer hit rear side of truck before it stopped.

He said that railways was taking steps to ensure smooth train operations while keeping the lives of citizens safe. He appealed the people to use only level crossings and avoid using illegal passages to cross the open lines.