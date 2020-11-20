Railways Multan strictly observing Covid SOPs: DCO

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Hameedullah Lashari Friday said that in order to strictly enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs),Railways Multan has started imposing fine on violators of key preventive behavior

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Hameedullah Lashari Friday said that in order to strictly enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs),Railways Multan has started imposing fine on violators of key preventive behavior.

.

"The goal is to avoid a repetition of the spike in coronavirus transmission within limits of railways platform and inside of trains" Lashari said while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said the people with passengers mainly were charged for not wearing or caring putting mask before and after setting out on journey. People were forced to maintain social distance at ticket chambers and different units of railways station.

Referring outsourcing of passenger trains, DCO said Pakistan railways had decided to outsource 16 trains of whom one namely Mehr Express already been running with Public Private Partnership which started from Multan runs to Rawalpindi with brief stopover at Layyah, Kot Addu, Jehlum and other stations.

Railway Spokesman told this news agency that the decision on outsourcing of Farid Express was also in pipeline which was prepared at Lahore,moves to Karachi via Pakpattan and various others stations.

Meanwhile, Railways Workers Union raised protest over on-going outsourcing process of different trains across the country.

president of Signal Staff Association Saleem Chisti said that owners of 'private trains' have stripped them of their genuine rights to hold free travelling from the trains. Not even that, we have been restricted to set out for official assignments through honorary tickets. He called the move like 'pushing serving employees to the wall.