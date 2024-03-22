Open Menu

Railways Network Faces Decrease In Passenger Traffic During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Railways network faces decrease in passenger traffic during Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Railways' network witnesses a decline of 50 to 70 per cent in passenger traffic during Ramazan, potentially causing increased occupancy in trains in the last ten days of the holy month.

According to PR sources on Friday, to address this, the railway administration have to suspend 34-Down business Express and 42-Down Karakoram Express from Lahore to Karachi, redirecting passengers to Karachi Express departing at 6 pm almost on a daily basis. Passengers of Faisalabad and Karachi section are accommodated in Multan Express departing at 5 pm from Faisalabad.

Similar decreases are observed in trains from Peshawar and Rawalpindi to Karachi and Quetta. The railway administration cites the traditional drop in passenger traffic during the first and second Ashra (ten days) of Ramazan, with an anticipated surge in the last Ashra as people return home for Eid, necessitating additional coaches on special and scheduled trains.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PR CEO Amir Ali Baloch has already announced operating four special trains on Eidul Fitr.

