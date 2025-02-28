Railways new reservation timing for Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Railways administration has announced revised working hours for reservation offices across the country during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the morning shift will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the evening shift will function from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Additionally, on Fridays, there will be a break for Juma prayers from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM.

However, reservation offices that operate on a single shift will continue with their existing working hours.

The new timings will remain in effect until the 15th of Ramazan, after which all reservation offices will revert to their previous schedules.

This adjustment aims to facilitate passengers and staff during the fasting month, ensuring smooth operations while accommodating Ramazan routines.