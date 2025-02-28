Open Menu

Railways New Reservation Timing For Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Railways new reservation timing for Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Railways administration has announced revised working hours for reservation offices across the country during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the morning shift will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the evening shift will function from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Additionally, on Fridays, there will be a break for Juma prayers from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM.

However, reservation offices that operate on a single shift will continue with their existing working hours.

The new timings will remain in effect until the 15th of Ramazan, after which all reservation offices will revert to their previous schedules.

This adjustment aims to facilitate passengers and staff during the fasting month, ensuring smooth operations while accommodating Ramazan routines.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

55 seconds ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

4 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

11 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

23 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

43 minutes ago
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

56 minutes ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

1 hour ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan