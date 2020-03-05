Railways newly constituted committee to revisit inquiry report on Tez Gam inferno

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dost Muhammad Leghari Thursday said the ministry had constituted a committee comprises three assistant general managers (AGMs) to revisit the inquiry report of federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) on the matter of Tez Gam Express on the direction of Supreme Court and its findings were awaited

He said this during the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways held here under the chairmanship of Muhammad Mueen Wattoo.

The committee approved the minutes of the meeting, held on February 24, 2020 with some corrections.

Regarding the implementation status of the previous recommendations of the body, the members has raised the objection that ministry was least bother about the implementation of the recommendations made by the body.

Particularly, the ministry used delaying tactics in timely submission of the report of the FGIR regarding the incident of Tezgam Express happened on October 31, 2019 and compensation announced for the deceased and injured passengers by the Ministry of Railways to the committee.

The CEO informed the final report of the Tez Gam Express was submitted to the committee in its last meeting along-with facts and figures, fixation of responsibility and recommendations.

He further informed that some more compensation cheques had been received from Postal Life Insurance and would be delivered shortly to the respective legal heirs of the deceased passengers and the remaining compensation cheques were still under scrutiny.

The body also heard the legal heirs of some deceased passengers who demanded that Railways should issue the death certificates of those deceased whose dead bodies were not identified even through DNA test, the committee advised the legal heirs to approach the civil court for issuance of death certificates and Ministry Railways was bound to present the circumstances evidence in the court for issuance of death certificate to 11 unidentified dead bodies for issuance of compensation through Postal Life Insurance.

The committee also emphasized that federal government may consider the request of legal heirs for more compensation and the summary of Ministry of Railways in the matter be accepted.

Further, the Ministry of Railways may also be considered its previous recommendation regarding job in Railways to one legal heirs of all the deceased passengers only.

MNAs, Arbab Aamir Ayub, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Amjad Ali Khan, Tahir Iqbal, Aftab Jehangir, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ch Muhammad Hamid Hameed Ali Pervaiz, Muhammad Khan Daha, Nauman islam Shaikh, Ramesh Lal, Muhammad Bashir Khanl and Nusrat Wahid besides the officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.