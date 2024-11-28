Open Menu

Railways Offer 50% Concession For Disable Persons In Trains Fare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Railways offer 50% concession for disable persons in trains fare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Railways is offering a 50 percent concession in rail fares to facilitate disabled persons traveling in all express and passenger trains, except the Green Line.

“The concession is granted upon the presentation of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) bearing the disability logo,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that a 50 percent discount is also offered to the attendant accompanying visually impaired persons. About the facilities at Railway Stations and Reservation Offices, he said that wheelchairs are available at all major stations to assist disabled passengers.

Additionally, the official said that exclusive reservation and booking counters have been designated for disabled persons at reservation offices. The free-of-cost access to executive washrooms and restrooms has been provided at a few major stations for special persons.

The official said that the facility of executive washrooms at 12 major stations is also being developed and will have free access for disabled passengers.

To a question, the official said that Khushal Khan Khattak Express was discontinued in March 2020 owing to COVID-19, as train operation was suspended.

He said that Pakistan Railways is operating 98 trains on a daily basis with 1,180 serviceable coaches. The department owns 1,680 passenger coaches on books out of which 72 percent of coaches have surpassed their useful life.

The official said the overage coaches require extra resources, and maintenance costs to keep them fit for operation. At present, 2 Up and 2 Down trains are running between Peshawar and Karachi, he added.

He said that two passenger trains Bolan Mail and Monjodaro Express are operating on the Larkana section to cater to the transportation needs of the area while the restoration of Khushal Khan Khattak will be examined once the availability of coaches is improved along with consideration of the operating cost and commercial viability.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Larkana Bolan March 2020 All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

37 minutes ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

14 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

14 hours ago
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

14 hours ago
 Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

14 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

14 hours ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

14 hours ago
 Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

14 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan