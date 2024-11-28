Railways Offer 50% Concession For Disable Persons In Trains Fare
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Railways is offering a 50 percent concession in rail fares to facilitate disabled persons traveling in all express and passenger trains, except the Green Line.
“The concession is granted upon the presentation of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) bearing the disability logo,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
He said that a 50 percent discount is also offered to the attendant accompanying visually impaired persons. About the facilities at Railway Stations and Reservation Offices, he said that wheelchairs are available at all major stations to assist disabled passengers.
Additionally, the official said that exclusive reservation and booking counters have been designated for disabled persons at reservation offices. The free-of-cost access to executive washrooms and restrooms has been provided at a few major stations for special persons.
The official said that the facility of executive washrooms at 12 major stations is also being developed and will have free access for disabled passengers.
To a question, the official said that Khushal Khan Khattak Express was discontinued in March 2020 owing to COVID-19, as train operation was suspended.
He said that Pakistan Railways is operating 98 trains on a daily basis with 1,180 serviceable coaches. The department owns 1,680 passenger coaches on books out of which 72 percent of coaches have surpassed their useful life.
The official said the overage coaches require extra resources, and maintenance costs to keep them fit for operation. At present, 2 Up and 2 Down trains are running between Peshawar and Karachi, he added.
He said that two passenger trains Bolan Mail and Monjodaro Express are operating on the Larkana section to cater to the transportation needs of the area while the restoration of Khushal Khan Khattak will be examined once the availability of coaches is improved along with consideration of the operating cost and commercial viability.
