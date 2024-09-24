Open Menu

Railways Offer 50 Percent Concession For Disable Persons In Trains Fare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Railways offer 50 percent concession for disable persons in trains fare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Railways is offering a 50 percent concession in rail fares to facilitate disabled persons traveling in all express and passenger trains, except the Green Line.

“The concession is granted upon the presentation of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) bearing the disability logo,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that a 50 percent discount is also offered to the attendant accompanying visually impaired persons. About the facilities at Railway Stations and Reservation Offices, he said that wheelchairs are available at all major stations to assist disabled passengers.

Additionally, the official said that exclusive reservation and booking counters have been designated for disabled persons

at reservation offices.

The free-of-cost access to executive washrooms and restrooms has been provided at a few major stations for special persons.

The official said that the facility of executive washrooms at 12 major stations is also being developed and will have free access for disabled passengers.

To a question, the official said that Khushal Khan Khattak Express was discontinued in March 2020 owing to COVID-19, as train operation was suspended.

He said that Pakistan Railways is operating 98 trains on a daily basis with 1,180 serviceable coaches. The department owns 1,680 passenger coaches on books out of which 72 percent of coaches have surpassed their useful life.

The official said the overage coaches require extra resources, and maintenance costs to keep them fit for operation. At present, 2 Up and 2 Down trains are running between Peshawar and Karachi, he added.

He said that two passenger trains Bolan Mail and Monjodaro Express are operating on the Larkana section to cater to the transportation needs of the area while the restoration of Khushal Khan Khattak will be examined once the availability of coaches is improved along with consideration of the operating cost and commercial viability.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Larkana Bolan March 2020 All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

1 hour ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

1 hour ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

19 hours ago
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

20 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

20 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

20 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

20 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

20 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan