Railways Offer 50 Percent Concession For Disable Persons In Trains Fare
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Railways is offering a 50 percent concession in rail fares to facilitate disabled persons traveling in all express and passenger trains, except the Green Line.
“The concession is granted upon the presentation of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) bearing the disability logo,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
He said that a 50 percent discount is also offered to the attendant accompanying visually impaired persons. About the facilities at Railway Stations and Reservation Offices, he said that wheelchairs are available at all major stations to assist disabled passengers.
Additionally, the official said that exclusive reservation and booking counters have been designated for disabled persons
at reservation offices.
The free-of-cost access to executive washrooms and restrooms has been provided at a few major stations for special persons.
The official said that the facility of executive washrooms at 12 major stations is also being developed and will have free access for disabled passengers.
To a question, the official said that Khushal Khan Khattak Express was discontinued in March 2020 owing to COVID-19, as train operation was suspended.
He said that Pakistan Railways is operating 98 trains on a daily basis with 1,180 serviceable coaches. The department owns 1,680 passenger coaches on books out of which 72 percent of coaches have surpassed their useful life.
The official said the overage coaches require extra resources, and maintenance costs to keep them fit for operation. At present, 2 Up and 2 Down trains are running between Peshawar and Karachi, he added.
He said that two passenger trains Bolan Mail and Monjodaro Express are operating on the Larkana section to cater to the transportation needs of the area while the restoration of Khushal Khan Khattak will be examined once the availability of coaches is improved along with consideration of the operating cost and commercial viability.
\395
Recent Stories
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNICEF team meets KP health advisor; assures support in health sector25 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN to intervene in Kashmir dispute35 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 16 kg drugs in 11 operations35 minutes ago
-
Don’t be fooled by India’s false narrative on Kashmir, Wani to foreign diplomats45 minutes ago
-
Durable peace in the world not possible without permanent resolution of Palestine, Kashmir disputes ..55 minutes ago
-
Man booked over damaging canal banks1 hour ago
-
Durable peace in the world not possible with permanent resolution of Palestine, Kashmir disputes: T ..1 hour ago
-
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case1 hour ago
-
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session1 hour ago
-
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan2 hours ago
-
Provincial Health minister reviews progress at Nawaz Sharif Institute of cardiology2 hours ago
-
Health Advisor for expeditious launch of online system for posting, transfers2 hours ago