UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Offers 8 Hospitals,36 Dispensaries For Isolation Centres

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

Railways offers 8 hospitals,36 dispensaries for isolation centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has offered 8 railways hospitals and 36 dispensaries to the provincial health departments for setting up isolation wards or centres for effected patients of corona virus.

Addressing a press conference at the PR headquarters here on Saturday, he said that the railways had taken precautionary measures against corona virus and all divisions had been directed to ensure proper cleanliness at all railway stations.

The minister said the nation should not be afraid, and panic should not be spread as the religion also did not allow to do so and precautionary measures should be adopted.

However, he said that no train was being shutdown and all 134 trains to remain operational to facilitate the rail passengers.

He said that few cases of corona virus had been registered in the country and all these cases had history of recent traveling from other countries.

The minister said that three trains including Lasani Express (runs between Lahore and Sialkot via Narowal), Jinnah Express (runs between Lahore and Karachi) and Fareed Express (runs between Lahore and Karachi) were being outsourced, whereas, seven more passenger trains would also be outsourced in phases.

"Six freight trains will also be given to private firms to run," he added.

Sh Rashid said that those trains would be privatized which were running in deficit.

To a question, he said that corona virus would never affect China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Main Line (ML-1) project would also be progressed according to the schedule.

To another question, he said that railways earned Rs 400 to 500 million more than the earning of the previous year.

Commenting on the political leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N, the minister said that these parties had lost their position in the national politics.

He said that PML-N leader Maryum was just demanding to send her out of the country,adding what did they do for the people as they were not willing to return to the masses.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz CPEC Rashid Sialkot Narowal Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today

15 minutes ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

36 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat beams after recording interview to B ..

39 minutes ago

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes PM Khan over smuggli ..

1 hour ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

25 soldiers killed in Libya

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.