Railways officials told to continue action against land grabbers

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Multan Naveed Mubashir here on Tuesday asked officials expedite crackdown against land grabbers to retrieve the department's land

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Multan Naveed Mubashir here on Tuesday asked officials expedite crackdown against land grabbers to retrieve the department's land.

Presiding over a monthly meeting, he said that officials should remain active to make train travel safe for passengers and provide them all facilities they were entitled to.

The DS listened to the problems of all the wings of Railways Multan and said that he was aware of the situation adding that combined effort by officials of all ranks would help Railways come out of difficulties.

He asked SP railways Amjad Manzoor to speed up campaign against the trespassers for their own safety and that of the railways assets.

Deputy director property and land Sadaf Iqbal was told to continue action against the land grabbers.

Deputy DS Saima Bashir, DCO Hameedullah Lashari, DPO Nabeela Aslam, divisional accounts officer Abeera Sadaf, DEN Abid Razzaq, DEN Nasir Hanif, DME Rana Imran and others were in attendance.