Railways Opens Air-conditioned Restrooms At Lahore Railway Station
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 09:49 PM
The Pakistan Railways has introduced new air-conditioned restrooms at the Lahore Railway Station
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has introduced new air-conditioned restrooms at the Lahore Railway Station.
This was informed by the PR spokesperson on Thursday. These executive restrooms are equipped with modern amenities, including hand sanitizers, hand dryers, and geysers for hot water during the winter.
The facilities provide shampoo, clean towels, and diaper changing stations for the convenience of travelers and mothers.
Cleaning staff will ensure the restrooms remain hygienic at all times.
The restrooms, with separate sections for men and women, are located on both sides of the station and offer both seated and commode options.
As part of a broader initiative, Pakistan Railways plans to open similar executive restrooms at thirteen more stations across the country within the next three months. Built under a public-private partnership, these restrooms will have a uniform usage fee of Rs 50.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against India
Section 144 imposed to ensure peace during Muharram in Abbottabad
SCCI, Health minister agree to form joint body to resolve pharma sector issues
UoL hosts 14th Convocation 2024, awards degrees to over 13,000 Students
TDAP orgnizes dialogue on Banana & dates in Khairpur
Lahore High Court (LHC) directs doctors to end strike
SBP aims to double SME financing to Rs1100b: Deputy Governor
21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing: medical source
RCCI observes World MSMEs Day
Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide
Govt committed to developing SMEs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Sindh Governor inaugurates 1294th annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Section 144 imposed to ensure peace during Muharram in Abbottabad57 seconds ago
-
SCCI, Health minister agree to form joint body to resolve pharma sector issues59 seconds ago
-
TDAP orgnizes dialogue on Banana & dates in Khairpur1 minute ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) directs doctors to end strike1 minute ago
-
Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide2 hours ago
-
Govt committed to developing SMEs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor inaugurates 1294th annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi2 hours ago
-
Livestock cards, foot & mouth disease programme great initiative: agriculture minister2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's participation in Algerian Fair sparks new trade opportunities2 hours ago
-
2 killed, 3 injured in Gujranwala firing incident2 hours ago
-
SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangement2 hours ago
-
Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information Sukkur2 hours ago