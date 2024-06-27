Railways opens air-conditioned restrooms at Lahore Railway Station

The Pakistan Railways has introduced new air-conditioned restrooms at the Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has introduced new air-conditioned restrooms at the Lahore Railway Station.

This was informed by the PR spokesperson on Thursday. These executive restrooms are equipped with modern amenities, including hand sanitizers, hand dryers, and geysers for hot water during the winter.

The facilities provide shampoo, clean towels, and diaper changing stations for the convenience of travelers and mothers.

Cleaning staff will ensure the restrooms remain hygienic at all times.

The restrooms, with separate sections for men and women, are located on both sides of the station and offer both seated and commode options.

As part of a broader initiative, Pakistan Railways plans to open similar executive restrooms at thirteen more stations across the country within the next three months. Built under a public-private partnership, these restrooms will have a uniform usage fee of Rs 50.