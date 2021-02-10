UrduPoint.com
Railways Operationalises City-Orangi KCR Track

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Railways operationalises City-Orangi KCR track

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :In a significant development, the Pakistan Railways on Wednesday operationalised the City to Orangi Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) track that marked the conclusion of an important phase in the revival of historic KCR project, as per the directives of the Supreme Court.

The train shall now cover a total distance of 74 kilometres from Orangi to Dhabeji, said a news release.

The KCR-1 Up will kick off from Orangi towards City Station at 4:16 pm traveling 14 kilometres enroute Manghopir, SITE, Shah Abdul Latif, Baldia, Lyari and Wazir Mansion. From City Station, the train will proceed usually covering 60 kilometres towards Dhabeji. Traversing the same distance vice versa the KCR-2 Down will arrive Orangi at 10:10 am.

The rehabilitated track of 14 kilometres between City and Orangi stations entailed 6 stations and 12 level crossings, all manned.

Pakistan Railways had maintained a uniform fare of Rs. 30/trip regardless of initial and final stations.

The KCR train comprise of 5 coaches each having a passenger carrying capacity of 100: 64 sitting and 36 standing.

Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated the people of Karachi on revival of KCR commuter service and said that the loop line restoration of KCR service would redress the traffic woes of the people. He also lauded the efforts and role played by the officers, officials and workers in rehabilitation of City-Orangi track.

Soon after the resumption of City-Orangi track Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul along with the Project Director KCR Ameer Muhamnad Daudpota visited the KCR infrastructure of the remaining 16 kilometres loop line from Orangi to Drigh road station.

