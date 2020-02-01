Railways organising Spring Festival on February 14

:The Pakistan Railways (PR) is organising a three-day spring festival at the Railway Park, Lahore Cantt opposite Fortress Stadium from February 14 to 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) is organising a three-day spring festival at the Railway Park, Lahore Cantt opposite Fortress Stadium from February 14 to 16.

According to the PR officials on Saturday, special musical programs, games andfood trucks would be arranged for the visitors.

Visitors can enjoy the festival with a nominal fee of Rs 50 for an adult and Rs 20 for kids between 5 to 10 year of age whereas children below five would not be charged any fee.