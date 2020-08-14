Railways organizes ceremony to observe 73rd I-Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways organized a prestigious ceremony to observe the 73rd Independence Day at the Railways Headquarters here on Friday.

The ceremony started with the national flag hoisting by PR Chief Executive Officer Dost Ali Leghari and special prayers were offered by the participants for the progress,integrity,prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan.

The PR CEO planted a palm tree in the premises of the PR headquarters.

PR staff and police band presented national songs on the occasion and sweet was distributed among the participants of the ceremony.

A number of railway officers, employees, workers and citizens attended the ceremony.

Later, the CEO visited the Pakistan Railways Karen's Hospital and inquire after the health of patients admitted there.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PR administration arranged ceremonies to mark the Independence Day at every divisional railway headquarter,railway stations and the buildings were illuminated with green and white color.