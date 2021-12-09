UrduPoint.com

Railways Organizes Welcome Party For Foreign Tourists

Pakistan Railways arranged a befitting welcome party for the visiting rail tourist and enthusiasts from UK, Spain, Germany, Austria, USA and Canada

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways arranged a befitting welcome party for the visiting rail tourist and enthusiasts from UK, Spain, Germany, Austria, USA and Canada.

According to Pakistan Railways spokesman here Thursday, the Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati welcomed the foreign guests at the event.

In accordance with the government's vision of promoting tourism in the country, Pakistan Railways rehabilitated steam locomotive hauled trains built in 1912 for visiting tourists and photographers of international acclaim.

Minister while addressing the gathering said, "I'm sure you have felt the hospitality of Pakistan and gotten a chance to closely observe Pakistan Railways rich heritage spanning over 151 years. I declare you as ambassadors of Pakistan and look forward to seeing you again."Federal Minister distributed Railway souvenirs among the visitors. The tourist appreciated the good gestures and coordination of Pakistan Railways in making the expedition a success and desired to visit Pakistan again.

