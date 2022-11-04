Railways outsourced commercial management of 14 trains

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has outsourced the commercial management of 14 trains to private parties under public private partnership through fair and transparent bidding process.

The basic purpose to outsource the trains were to provide better facilities to the passengers and generate more revenue for the department, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Pakistan Railways privatized the trains included Mehr Express, Fareed Express, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Mehran Express, Sir Syed Express, Badar Express, Ghauri Express, Mianwali Express, Mohenjo Daro, Thal Express, Tezgam Express, Subak Kharam, Rawal Express and Ravi Express.

The official said the trains had been awarded through transparent procedure of tendering under Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules through advertisement in the leading newspapers.

He said only those trains were awarded whose bids had been received over and above the Pakistan Railways earning.

The official said the trains had been awarded with the objective to increase earning and reduce losses of Pakistan Railways, improve cleanness and provide better food facilities to passengers.