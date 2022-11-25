UrduPoint.com

Railways Outsourced Commercial Management Of 14 Trains

Published November 25, 2022

Railways outsourced commercial management of 14 trains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has outsourced the commercial management of 14 trains to private parties under public-private partnership through a fair and transparent bidding process.

The basic purpose to outsource the trains is to provide better facilities to the passengers and generate more revenue for the department, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Pakistan Railways has privatized the trains including Mehr Express, Fareed Express, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Mehran Express, Sir Syed Express, Badar Express, Ghauri Express, Mianwali Express, Mohenjo Daro, Thal Express, Tezgam Express, Subak Kharam, Rawal Express and Ravi Express.

The official said that the trains had been awarded through the transparent procedure of tendering under Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules through advertisement in the leading newspapers.

He said that only those trains were awarded whose bids had been received over and above the Pakistan Railways earnings.

The official said the trains had been awarded with the objective to increase earnings and reduce losses for Pakistan Railways, improve cleanness and provide better food facilities to passengers.

