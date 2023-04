ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Ministry of Railways paid salaries and pensions to all its employees on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ministry of Railways had released an amount of Rs 6.5 billion for pensions and salaries, a spokesman of Pakistan Railways said.

He said the amount of pension is Rs 3.5 billion and the amount of salary is Rs 3 billion.