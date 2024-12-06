Railways Payback Rs 380 Mln To Passengers On Account Of Undue Delay
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railways has refunded an amount of Rs 380 million to passengers during a period of three years due to late start of trains from the originating station.
“Rs 33 million have been refunded in 2023, Rs 269 million in 2022 and 78 million in 2021 to facilitate the passengers following their complaints regarding undue delay in trains arrival/departure,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
He said Pakistan Railways is taking several steps to improve the service of the trains and facilitate the passengers and in case of late running of trains, passengers are informed in advance through SMS alerts.
The official said the passengers are granted a full refund if a train starts more than six hours late from the originating station. Besides the passengers are also provided with complimentary meals in the event of emergencies, he added.
He said in case of disruptions, passengers are transported either by alternative railway path or by road service arranged
by the department.
To a question, the official said the transportation of goods through Railways is always economical for bulk cargo and long-distance hauls providing economy of scale, whereas for transportation of goods for a shorter distance and small cargo, the road has the advantage over Pakistan Railways due to its doorstep loading and delivery options.
He said the main advantages of rail transportation over road included manifold fuel efficiency and reduction in transportation cost besides ensuring up to 75 percent improvement in the environment.
The official said that rail freight pricing in Pakistan and globally differ significantly due to various factors, including infrastructure, government policies, operational efficiency, and market dynamics.
About some key points highlighting these differences including many countries of the world have separated and dedicated freight corridors, bulk haulage regulations, and large transport capacities, he added.
He said the rail infrastructure in Pakistan is over-aged and needs matching financial support from the government to upgrade its infrastructure.
The countries with modernized rail systems, like the United States, China, and many European nations, benefit from higher efficiency, faster speeds, and better logistics, reducing the overall cost of operations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Dera visits to Trauma centre of DHQ hospital7 minutes ago
-
Shaza calls for joint Efforts to ensure Online Safety37 minutes ago
-
DC for utilizing all resources to make Programme “Suthra Punjab” successful47 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 91,200 cusecs water47 minutes ago
-
DC visits KSC47 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Aziz Mian Qawwal observed47 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Maj Shabbir Sharif57 minutes ago
-
BISP releases latest survey report1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to protecting citizens' rights online: Senator Afnanullah Khan1 hour ago
-
10th meeting of Advanced Studies & Research Board held at Khushal Khan Khattak Univesity2 hours ago
-
Road mishap claims life2 hours ago
-
Rose & Jasmine Garden's 3-Day floral spectacle pulls huge crowds2 hours ago