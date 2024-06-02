Open Menu

Railways Penalise Around 93 Officials On Corruption Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Railways penalise around 93 officials on corruption charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Railways has held responsible and penalised as many as 93 officials of the department on corruption charges during the last five years, as a part of its efforts to control malpractices.

“Several steps are being taken to control corruption in Pakistan Railways which include introducing ticket vending machines and online reservation of tickets to avoid black marketing,” an official in the Ministry told APP.

The official said the task teams have been established to keep watch on any irregularities and check the attendance of staff in the organization. He said the ticketless campaigns through Special Ticket Examiners (STEs) groups and officers are being carried out daily in the divisions to check and charge the ticketless passengers with penalty.

“The payment of pension is being carried out through online banking system to facilitate the pensioners as well as to eliminate the ghost pensioners,” he added.

He said all the auctions are transparently held through the designated committee and the deposited amount is being received through CDR duly verified by the concerned Divisional Accounts Officers (DAO).

The official said E-Kacheri as well as Khuli Kacheri are held monthly to resolve the grievances of staff, pensioners and the public.

He said that vigilance offices have been established over the system to control corruption and resolve any complaint received from public / Railway staff.

“An online booking/reservation application system has been launched by Pakistan Railways known as Railway Automated Book and travel Assistance (RABTA),” he added.

He said this application has eased the booking process and also helped monitor cash inflows. To minimize the chances of corruption, the Human Resources Management & Information System, (HRMIS) and Systems Applications & Products (SAP) in Data Processing have been launched to ensure a paperless system, he said.

The official said only authorised personnel have access to the database of SAP and HRMIS.

He said regular performance review meetings are conducted to ensure the timely disposal of disciplinary cases of employees. He said that the focal persons have been nominated from all departments of Pakistan Railways to promptly resolve the complaints reported through the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

17 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

17 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

17 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

17 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

17 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

17 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

18 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

18 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

18 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan