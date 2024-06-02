Railways Penalise Around 93 Officials On Corruption Charges
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Railways has held responsible and penalised as many as 93 officials of the department on corruption charges during the last five years, as a part of its efforts to control malpractices.
“Several steps are being taken to control corruption in Pakistan Railways which include introducing ticket vending machines and online reservation of tickets to avoid black marketing,” an official in the Ministry told APP.
The official said the task teams have been established to keep watch on any irregularities and check the attendance of staff in the organization. He said the ticketless campaigns through Special Ticket Examiners (STEs) groups and officers are being carried out daily in the divisions to check and charge the ticketless passengers with penalty.
“The payment of pension is being carried out through online banking system to facilitate the pensioners as well as to eliminate the ghost pensioners,” he added.
He said all the auctions are transparently held through the designated committee and the deposited amount is being received through CDR duly verified by the concerned Divisional Accounts Officers (DAO).
The official said E-Kacheri as well as Khuli Kacheri are held monthly to resolve the grievances of staff, pensioners and the public.
He said that vigilance offices have been established over the system to control corruption and resolve any complaint received from public / Railway staff.
“An online booking/reservation application system has been launched by Pakistan Railways known as Railway Automated Book and travel Assistance (RABTA),” he added.
He said this application has eased the booking process and also helped monitor cash inflows. To minimize the chances of corruption, the Human Resources Management & Information System, (HRMIS) and Systems Applications & Products (SAP) in Data Processing have been launched to ensure a paperless system, he said.
The official said only authorised personnel have access to the database of SAP and HRMIS.
He said regular performance review meetings are conducted to ensure the timely disposal of disciplinary cases of employees. He said that the focal persons have been nominated from all departments of Pakistan Railways to promptly resolve the complaints reported through the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Snakebites surge across Southasia amid rising heat, floods and habitat loss3 minutes ago
-
Man killed in DI Khan13 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches anti-Polio campaign targeting 6.4 million children13 minutes ago
-
Four absconders involved in heinous crime held23 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws held; illegal arms, stolen bike recovered23 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood stresses govt’s commitment to empower youths23 minutes ago
-
PU awards PhD23 minutes ago
-
‘Operation Blue Star, holocaust of Sikhs’: A brazen act of state-sponsored terrorism against Sik ..33 minutes ago
-
Over 11000 people riding on green bus daily in Quetta33 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt to offer ‘No Profit No Loss Services’ at animal sale points33 minutes ago
-
Col Helen's elevation to Brigadier's rank beacon of hope for Christian community: ISPR33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s 49.6mln tonnes solid waste potential source of energy, recycling for circular economy43 minutes ago