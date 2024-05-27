Open Menu

Railways Penalize Around 93 Officials On Corruption Charges

Published May 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Railways penalize around 93 officials on corruption charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Pakistan Railways has held responsible and penalized as many as 93 officials of the department on corruption charges during the last five years, as a part of its efforts to control malpractices.

“Several steps are being taken to control corruption in Pakistan Railways which include introducing ticket vending machines and online reservation of ticket to avoid black marketing,” an official in the Ministry told APP.

The official said the task teams have been established to keep watch on any irregularities and check the attendance of staff in the organization.

He said the ticketless campaigns through Special Ticket Examiners (STEs) groups and officers are being carried out on daily basis in the divisions to check and charge the ticketless passengers with penalty.

“The payment of pension is being carried out through online banking system to facilitate the pensioners as well as to eliminate the ghost pensioners,” he added.

He said all the auctions are held through designated committee in transparent manner and deposited amount is being received through CDR duly verified by the concerned Divisional Accounts Officers (DAO).

The official said E-Kacheri as well as Khuli Kacheri are held on monthly basis to resolve the grievances of staff, pensioners and the public.

He said that vigilance offices have been established over the system to control the corruption and resolve any complaint received from public / Railway staff.

“An online booking/reservation application system has been launched by Pakistan Railways known as Railway Automated Book and travel Assistance (RABTA),” he added.

He said this application has eased the booking process and also helped monitor cash inflows. To minimize the chances of corruption, the Human Resources Management & Information System, (HRMIS), Systems Applications & Products (SAP) in Data Processing have been launched to ensure paperless system.

The official said only authorized personnel have access to the database of SAP and HRMIS.

He said the regular performance review meetings are conducted to ensure the timely disposal of disciplinary cases of employees.

The focal persons have been nominated from all departments of Pakistan Railways to promptly resolve the complaints reported through Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

