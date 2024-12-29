Open Menu

Railways Plan To Launch Express Train Between Lahore-Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railways is planning to launch a high-speed express train between Lahore and Karachi, similar to the Green-Line Express that operates between Islamabad and Karachi via Lahore.

“The Primary goal of this new train service is to provide passengers with advanced amenities and an enhanced travel experience,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Currently, the official said the teams from relevant departments are working on preparations for the launch of this modern train, which is expected to begin by the end of January next year.

The official emphasized that Pakistan Railways is focused on improving passenger services, using new technology to locally produce coaches, which will eliminate the need for imports.

Additionally, he said the department is working to enhance food quality and cleanliness to ensure a comfortable and clean environment for passengers.

The Green-Line Express, which was inaugurated in 2015 by the then Prime Minister at Islamabad's Margalla Railway Station, currently takes about 20 hours to travel from Islamabad to Karachi Cantonment Station, with stops at key locations such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sukkar/Rohri, Hyderabad, and Drigh Road.

The official said the train offers various classes, including AC, AC parlour, and Economy Class, along with a modern dining car that provides high-quality services.

