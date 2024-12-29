Railways Plan To Launch Express Train Between Lahore-Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railways is planning to launch a high-speed express train between Lahore and Karachi, similar to the Green-Line Express that operates between Islamabad and Karachi via Lahore.
“The Primary goal of this new train service is to provide passengers with advanced amenities and an enhanced travel experience,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
Currently, the official said the teams from relevant departments are working on preparations for the launch of this modern train, which is expected to begin by the end of January next year.
The official emphasized that Pakistan Railways is focused on improving passenger services, using new technology to locally produce coaches, which will eliminate the need for imports.
Additionally, he said the department is working to enhance food quality and cleanliness to ensure a comfortable and clean environment for passengers.
The Green-Line Express, which was inaugurated in 2015 by the then Prime Minister at Islamabad's Margalla Railway Station, currently takes about 20 hours to travel from Islamabad to Karachi Cantonment Station, with stops at key locations such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sukkar/Rohri, Hyderabad, and Drigh Road.
The official said the train offers various classes, including AC, AC parlour, and Economy Class, along with a modern dining car that provides high-quality services.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways plan to launch express train between Lahore-Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Railways plan to induct 80 High-Capacity freight Wagons this year5 minutes ago
-
Media urged to raise awareness on family planning to address population growth5 minutes ago
-
Chairman DCC directs authorities to complete ongoing development projects5 minutes ago
-
Elite class to be brought into tax net: finance minister5 minutes ago
-
Surge in warm clothes sales as Sargodha faces chilly weather15 minutes ago
-
Food Authority conducts inspection in Kohat15 minutes ago
-
SSDO to release report on cases of child abuse15 minutes ago
-
Seven nabbed over power stealing25 minutes ago
-
Lake of hostels significance issue for working women in ICT35 minutes ago
-
KP education experts plan provincial Jirga to address challenges, develop strategic reforms35 minutes ago
-
DC chairs health council meeting at district jail55 minutes ago