Railways plan to outsource more trains on public private partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways was planning to outsource the commercial management of passenger trains on public private partnership to make the department into a profitable entity.

The decision was taken on directives of Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati so that the deficit of the department would overcome, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The passenger trains included Sir Syed Express, Hazara Express, Shalimar Express, Mianwali Express, Narowal Passenger Train, Mehran Express, Moenjodaro Express and Badar Express.

He said Pakistan Railways had already outsourced the commercial management of six passenger trains including Lasani Express, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Attock Passenger Train, Jand Passenger Train, Freed Express and Mehr Express.

The official said Pakistan Railways was earning Rs 1539 million from the already outsourced trains while the bids amounting to Rs.

1718 million were received against them.

He said that the recent decisions had resulted in a benefit of Rs 179 million per annum for Pakistan Railways.

About the steps taken by the government to decrease the deficit of the department, he said in the passenger sector, commercial management of luggage vans and break vans with different trains were being outsourced.

The official said the online e-ticketing had been introduced to facilitate passengers and attract them towards rail travel.

He said the passenger fares had been revised as compared to road-travel charges, which resulted in a significant increase in the number of passengers and a proportional increment in revenue generations.