Railways Plan To Shift Entire Power Network On Solar System In Phases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways is planning to switch its entire stations' power network including major railway stations, offices, workshops, and factories to solar systems in different phases which would help to save billions of rupees for the department.

"The step is expected to save Rs. 1.8 billion in the first phase to the department, later on, more stations, offices, and other facilities will be added in the subsequent phases," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Initially, in the first phase, he said that Pakistan Railways wanted to switch around 99 formations, including major railway stations, nine divisional headquarters, and other vital offices, to solar power.

He said Pakistan Railways is going to hire the services of the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) to convert its network to a solar system.

The official said that the department has decided to shift the railway network to solar energy to eliminate the economic burden of Pakistan Railways.

On the other hand, due to the ongoing energy crisis and the surge in utility bills, the PR management has implemented a policy that prohibits its officers from using air-conditioning before 11 a.m. daily.

