Railways plan to upgrade two passenger trains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways was planning for upgrading two passenger trains to provide maximum facilities to passengers and generate more revenue for the department aiming to drive it to self-sufficiency.

"Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had already issued directions to the officials concerned to make all the necessary arrangements in this regard to renovate Karachi bound trains to facilitate the masses," an official in Ministry told APP.

He said the upgradation of trains including Karakoram Express and Pak-Business Express would help the department to earn more revenue and that would be renovated on the pattern of the Green Line Train.

Replying to a question the official said that Pakistan Railways was planning to consider various options for branding several passenger trains and railway platforms to generate maximum revenue for the department.

He said the branding of the trains and platforms would address the increasing deficit of Pakistan Railways and allow private firms to advertise their products for this purpose.

The official said that initially Pakistan Railways would be offered five trains and two railway stations for branding their seat covers, internal walls of the passenger coaches, and even toilets as a pilot project.

"The deficit of the department to decrease after starting this project and the minister has already directed the concerned to complete all the formalities in this regard as soon as possible," he added.