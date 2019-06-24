Railways planning to lay track from Peshawar to Jalalabad: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that Pakistan Railways was planning to lay track from Peshawar to Jalalabad but it would not go through Torkham due to some problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that Pakistan Railways was planning to lay track from Peshawar to Jalalabad but it would not go through Torkham due to some problems.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, the minister said that Pakistan Railways was also planning to lay railway track from Chaman to Kandahar which would connect Pakistan and Afghanistan and boost business activities.

He said that the present government was committed to bring Pakistan Railways out of deficit and more concrete measures would be taken in this regard, adding that the department had created 8000 vacancies which would be filled soon.

The minister said that the department had oil reserve for eight days, however it should keep reserves for 20 days. He said that Pakistan Railways would issue report about its financial position.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways was going to rehire retired train drivers so that the burden on present drivers could be reduced.

As per promise with the nation to improve Pakistan Railways, he said the department had run 34 passenger trains, increased number of freight trains and 65000 more passengers traveled.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate another VVIP passenger train Sir Syed Express on July 3, adding that Pakistan Railways was planning to extend Lahore-Sargodha railcar up to Mianwali.

The minister said that 14 years ago Pakistan Railways signed an agreement for Main Line-I (ML-I), adding that the people who were spreading negativity about the department should think what happened during their tenure.

"I am conscientious and seasoned politician and will stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that we will never spare plunderers of the country," he said.

About the visit of Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the minister said the visit was successful and Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Sheikh would brief about future investment.

Sheikh Rashid claimed that there were two leagues in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), one being led by Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and the other by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said the people who had given wrong advices to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif once again were putting him in trouble.

To a question about All Parties Conference (APC) by opposition, he said it was not easy to stage sit in for 126 days.