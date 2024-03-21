Railways Planning To Run Special Trains On Eid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Railways is planning to run `Eid Special Trains’ on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr to cater to the rush and provide opportunities to celebrate the Islamic festival with their loved ones across the country.
“The department has completed all the arrangements regarding Eid Special Trains to facilitate the passengers and the announcement would be made shortly,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
The official said that Pakistan Railways would not only advertise the schedule of the Eid Special Train in daily urdu, and English newspapers but also disseminate it into social and electronic media.
To celebrate Eid with their loved ones, he said the foreign nationals, students, government employees, and labours return home via trains, due to which, the department has run special trains every Eid.
To a question, he said Pakistan Railways has earned Rs 55 billion in the first eight months of the current financial year 2023-24, despite facing a financial crisis due to floods in the monsoon season.
During the first eight months of the last financial year (2022-23), the department earned Rs 37 billion, a historic increase in revenue during the same period of the current financial year (2023-24), he added.
According to the data, he said that out of the revenue of Rs 55 billion, revenue was derived from passenger and freight trains while other sectors of the department also contributed to the total revenue.
The department is expecting to generate revenues up to Rs 80 billion by the end of this financial year through the consistent efforts and hard work of the Railway workers, the official added.
At present, he said that Pakistan Railways is operating 96 passenger trains, up from the previous year when 86 trains were running. Similarly, during the previous year, on average it operated 3.75 freight trains while the number reached seven freight trains this year.
He said the department emphasized that the issue of delay in payment of salaries to employees has now been resolved and things will be more streamlined, once work on the Mainline-I (ML-I) project kicks off.
The official said that owing to inflationary pressures, led by high fuel costs, Pakistan Railways has increased its fares, both for passenger and freight segments that would help the cash-strapped corporation to fetch better revenues in the next few months.
\395
Recent Stories
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Posters posted in IIOJK regarding Pakistan Day3 minutes ago
-
PM calls upon nation to become part of government's Green Pakistan initiative23 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive kicked off at Lower Chitral, 200,000 sapling to be distributed free of cost33 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat inspected Khushalgarh check-post33 minutes ago
-
Khyber Medical University takes action against harassment cases43 minutes ago
-
Educational, housing projects marks new era for Balochistan's mines workers43 minutes ago
-
Hustle, bustle witnessing in markets during holy Ramazan53 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, contraband seized53 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter gang busted53 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police releases patriotic song in commemoration of Pakistan Day53 minutes ago
-
Agents involved in making fake ID card arrested: FIA Official1 hour ago
-
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: Atta1 hour ago