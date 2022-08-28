UrduPoint.com

Railways Planning To Upgrade Five Major Railway Stations

August 28, 2022

Railways planning to upgrade five major Railway Stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways was planning to upgrade five major Railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers as well as help the department to generate more revenue.

"The purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that all the five major railway stations including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta. He said the decision was taken on the direction of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The official said the government was taking several steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

To a question, he said the Railway infrastructure in Balochistan was being maintained as per available resources in order to provide safe and secure travel to the passengers.

The official said that railway track in Balochistan was consisted of Sibi-Quetta-Chaman, Spezand-Taftan and Sibi-Hurnai and some portion of Jacobabad-Sibi Section.

He said that improvement of passengers' amenities has been carried out by providing washrooms, drinking water and renovation of waiting rooms at various station buildings.

Regarding the Sama Satta-Amruka section, he said that the contract for the rehabilitation of the track had been awarded to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) which was signed in March 2021.

He said that the total cost of the contract for the rehabilitation of the track between Sama Satta- Bahawalnagar was Rs7,735 million.

\778

