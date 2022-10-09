UrduPoint.com

Railways Planning To Upgrade Five Major Railway Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Railways planning to upgrade five major railway stations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways is planning to upgrade five major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers and help the department to generate more revenue.

"The purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the stations include Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

He said the decision was taken in line with the direction of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The official said the government was taking several steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

Responding a question, the railway infrastructure in Balochistan was being maintained as per available resources in order to provide safe and secure travel to the passengers. The railway track consisted of Sibi-Quetta-Chaman, Spezand-Taftan and Sibi-Hurnai and some portion of Jacobabad-Sibi Section, he added.

He said improvement of passengers' amenities had been carried out by providing washrooms, drinking water and renovation of waiting rooms at various station buildings.

Regarding the Sama Satta-Amruka section, he said that the contract for the rehabilitation of the track had been awarded to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) which was signed in March 2021 at a ost of Rs 7,735 million.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Business Water Khawaja Saad Rafique March Government FWO Million

Recent Stories

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

4 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

31 minutes ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

34 minutes ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

37 minutes ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

47 minutes ago
 From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Comp ..

From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Companion —Evolution of the Smar ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.