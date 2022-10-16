UrduPoint.com

Railways Planning To Upgrade Five Major Railway Stations

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Railways planning to upgrade five major railway stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways is planning to upgrade its five major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers and help the department to generate more revenue. The purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Sunday.

He said the stations include Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

The official said that the decision was taken in line with the direction of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The official said the government was taking several steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

Responding to a question, he told that the railway infrastructure in Balochistan was being maintained as per available resources in order to provide safe and secure travel to the passengers. The tracks include Sibi-Quetta-Chaman, Spezand-Taftan and Sibi-Hurnai and some portion of Jacobabad-Sibi Section, he added.

He said that improvement of passengers' amenities had been carried out by providing washrooms, drinking water and renovation of waiting rooms at various station buildings.

Regarding the Sama Satta-Amruka section, he said that the contract for the rehabilitation of the track had been awarded to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) which was signed in March 2021 at a cost of Rs 7,735 million.

\778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Business Water Khawaja Saad Rafique March Sunday Government FWO (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

7 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

15 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.