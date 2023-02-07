Railways plans to restore cargo train service from Peshawar: Divisional Superintendent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Peshawar, Muhammad Nasir Khalily said the institute was planning to restore freight train service from Peshawar to Karachi to facilitate trade and business.

He asked Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to share details/data of potential sectors to resume the cargo train service from Peshawar on a fast-track basis.

Muhammad Nasir Khalily was talking to SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq during a meeting held here at the chamber's house on Tuesday.

Vice President of SCCI, Ejaz Khan Afridi, PR Divisional Transportation/Commercial Officer Anwar Sadat Marwat, Divisional Mechanical Engineer Peshawar Javed Shah, Divisional Assistant Electrical Engineer Jamilur Rahman were present during the meeting.

Ishaq in his remarks said, "Railways is the most useful and one of the fastest means of transportation across the world." The DS Railways realized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was lagging in freight as compared to other cities of the country. He stressed it was essential to restore cargo train operation from Peshawar.

The senior official said the railways department had designed a holistic plan for resumption of freight train service from Peshawar.

DS railways assured the SCCI president that they would take up the issues faced by the business community with relevant departments and authorities and would promptly resolve them.

The senior official furthermore emphasized to use railway transportation service to improve trade, exports and businesses to stabilize the national economy.

The SCCI chief assured the senior official of providing data and details of the potential sectors in order to resume cargo train service.

Ishaq said the Pakistan Railways would earn huge revenue if the cargo train services were resumed.

Muhammad Ishaq suggested giving SCCI representation in the Railways Advisor Committee, to which the DS Railways Peshawar agreed.

DS Railways reiterated his resolve that the Pakistan Railways will utilize all available resources to facilitate the business community and resolve their issues on priority basis.