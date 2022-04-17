Railways plans to start rehabilitate work of 33-km track in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways was planning to start rehabilitation work of 33.50-kilometer track 'through sleeper renewal' between Quetta-Bostan and Quetta-Chaman section. "The track will not only facilitate the passengers, but also connect three major cities of the province," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Sunday.

He said railway network in Balochistan province mainly consists of Quetta Division having Dera Allah Yar Sibi-Quetta, Quetta-Chaman, Sibi-Khost, Spezend-Dalbandin-Taftan, Bostan-Zhob which are closed for the last 15 years. The official said that there were two passenger trains namely Jaffer Express (40Up, 39 Down) and Chaman Passenger (349Up, 350 Down) operating in Balochistan while no stations had been closed during the last 15 years in Quetta division.

He said that the overall length of the railway track in Balochistan was 1470.36 kilometer including the closed Bostan-Zhob section. "Most of the track is more than 100 years old and on certain stretches, engineering speed restrictions have been imposed due to deferred maintenance and owing to resource constraints," he said adding that the routine maintenance of track was being carried out with available resources.

To improve the railway services in Balochistan, he said that the department was taking several steps like approval of PC-I for the track's rehabilitation and the rehabilitation of another 100-km track between Ahmedwal Dalbadin on Quetta-Taftan section. The official said that 100-km rehabilitation of track between Nokundi Kohi-Taftan on Quetta-Taftan section while 160.024 kilometers rehabilitation of track between Bostan-Chaman on Quetta-Chaman section would be carried out.

He said that tourist train two trips had been started between Quetta-Bostan while Bolan Mail passenger train would also be operational shortly to facilitate the passengers. The establishment of Chaman Terminal in collaboration with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and track renewal Sibi-Khost section is also in progress, he added.