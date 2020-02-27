UrduPoint.com
Railways Police Advised To Opt Precautionary Measures Regarding Corona Virus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:58 PM

The Pakistan Railways Police administration has advised the police staff to opt precautionary measures against Corona Virus for the protection of themselves as well as the passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police administration has advised the police staff to opt precautionary measures against Corona Virus for the protection of themselves as well as the passengers.

According to a letter issued here on Thursday, in case of any symptoms among cough, hard breathing, fever, diarrhea, vomiting or pneumonia, one should contact doctor immediately.

It has been advised to wear mask during duty, hands wash with soap and water or sanitizer, never touch your nose, eyes and mouth with dirty hands, cover your mouth and nose with any cloth or tissue paper.

In case of sneezing or coughing, properly discard tissue paper after use, wash vegetables and meat before cooking, avoid to eat semi cooked or raw meat,avoid to remain in touch with a person having fl or cold, avoid touching animals andavoid to go in public if you are suffering from flu or cold, said in the letter.

