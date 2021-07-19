Railways police arrange security power show

The Pakistan Railways Police on Monday arranged a security power show at the Railways Station here with an aim to protect the lives and property of railway passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police on Monday arranged a security power show at the Railways Station here with an aim to protect the lives and property of railway passengers.

In this regard, Superintendent Pakistan Railways Police Lahore Malik Muhammad Atique inspected the show of force and said that Railways Police have made strict security arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

He directed to increase the number of police personnel at all railway stations and trains, adding that Police Commandos have been deployed at the entrances and exits of important installations and railway stations. Every possible protection should be provided to the lives and property of railway passengers, he said. He directed to ensure implementation of SOPs in view of the fourth wave of coronavirus.

The Railway Police have been directed to provide full security to mosques and Imambargahs coming under the railway area.