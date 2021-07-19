UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Police Arrange Security Power Show

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 09:29 PM

Railways police arrange security power show

The Pakistan Railways Police on Monday arranged a security power show at the Railways Station here with an aim to protect the lives and property of railway passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police on Monday arranged a security power show at the Railways Station here with an aim to protect the lives and property of railway passengers.

In this regard, Superintendent Pakistan Railways Police Lahore Malik Muhammad Atique inspected the show of force and said that Railways Police have made strict security arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

He directed to increase the number of police personnel at all railway stations and trains, adding that Police Commandos have been deployed at the entrances and exits of important installations and railway stations. Every possible protection should be provided to the lives and property of railway passengers, he said. He directed to ensure implementation of SOPs in view of the fourth wave of coronavirus.

The Railway Police have been directed to provide full security to mosques and Imambargahs coming under the railway area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria, US Probe 'Havana Syndrome' Cases Among US ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir's accession to Pakistan - a long unfulfill ..

1 minute ago

Women Projected to Re-Gain 13Mln Less Jobs in 2021 ..

2 minutes ago

Modi's main rival among Indian Pegasus targets: re ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to promote tourism sector in AJK: Zartaj Gul

8 minutes ago

Crash adds edge to escalating Hamilton-Verstappen ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.