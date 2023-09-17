Railways Police arrest around 3,720 accused over violations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Police claimed to have arrested a total of 3,720 accused due to their involvement in violations of rules and laws and also registered some 3,454 cases against them in eight Railways divisions in one year.

"Around 613 cases were registered in Peshawar Division, 537 in Rawalpindi, 1,023 in Lahore, 307 in Mughalpura workshops, 378 in Multan, 197 in Sukkur, 337 in Karachi, and 62 in Quetta Division," official sources in the Ministry told APP on Sunday.

They said that the Railways Police Help Desks had been established at all the major railway stations across the country and the performance of Railways Police is quite satisfactory during the last year.

"The Railways Police has handed over 193 missing boys and 68 girls to their heirs and 263 boys, 154 girls and 43 women who ran away from home to their parents/siblings and the welfare organizations," they added.

The sources said that the lost luggage worth about Rs12.43 million of 2,157 passengers was handed over to them.

Besides, 10,213 passengers were also provided with other facilities like first aid, wheelchairs and stretchers, they told.

Regarding the performance of Railways Police, they said, "Police is performing duties efficiently despite the limited resources and the performance of Railways Police will be further improved to the optimum level during the next year." \778