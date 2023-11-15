Railways Police arrest around 3,843 accused over violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Railways Police claimed to have arrested a total of 3,843 accused due to their involvement in violations of rules and laws and also registered some 3,563 cases against them in eight Railways divisions over one year.

"Around 641 cases were registered in Peshawar Division, 561 in Rawalpindi, 1,037 in Lahore, 321 in Mughalpura workshops, 389 in Multan, 206 in Sukkur, 343 in Karachi, and 65 in Quetta Division," official sources in the Ministry told APP.

They said the Railways Police Help Desks had been established at all the major railway stations across the country and the performance of Railways Police is quite satisfactory during the last year.

"The Railways Police has handed over 199 missing boys and 73 girls to their heirs and 267 boys, 159 girls, and 47 women who ran away from home to their parents/siblings and the welfare organizations," they added.

The sources said the lost luggage worth about Rs14.21 million of 2,267 passengers was handed over to them.

Besides, 11,213 passengers were also provided with other facilities like first aid, wheelchairs, and stretchers.

Regarding the performance of Railways Police, they said, "Police are performing duties efficiently despite the limited resources and the performance of Railways Police will be further improved to the optimum level during the next year."