Open Menu

Railways Police Arrest Around 3,843 Accused Over Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Railways Police arrest around 3,843 accused over violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Railways Police claimed to have arrested a total of 3,843 accused due to their involvement in violations of rules and laws and also registered some 3,563 cases against them in eight Railways divisions over one year.

"Around 641 cases were registered in Peshawar Division, 561 in Rawalpindi, 1,037 in Lahore, 321 in Mughalpura workshops, 389 in Multan, 206 in Sukkur, 343 in Karachi, and 65 in Quetta Division," official sources in the Ministry told APP.

They said the Railways Police Help Desks had been established at all the major railway stations across the country and the performance of Railways Police is quite satisfactory during the last year.

"The Railways Police has handed over 199 missing boys and 73 girls to their heirs and 267 boys, 159 girls, and 47 women who ran away from home to their parents/siblings and the welfare organizations," they added.

The sources said the lost luggage worth about Rs14.21 million of 2,267 passengers was handed over to them.

Besides, 11,213 passengers were also provided with other facilities like first aid, wheelchairs, and stretchers.

Regarding the performance of Railways Police, they said, "Police are performing duties efficiently despite the limited resources and the performance of Railways Police will be further improved to the optimum level during the next year."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Quetta Police Rawalpindi Sukkur Women All From Million

Recent Stories

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

32 minutes ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

39 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

14 hours ago
Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

14 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

14 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

14 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

14 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan