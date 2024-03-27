Open Menu

Railways Police Foiled An Attempt Of Drug Smuggling

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Railways Police foiled an attempt of drug smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Railway Police Wednesday conducted operations against drug dealers and successfully foiled an attempt of large quantities of drugs by train.

Three women were arrested red-handed while carrying 8.4 kg hashish from the city railway station, railway officials said.

The accused woman train was carrying hashish from Peshawar to Gujarat through Khyber Mail, railway officials said.

The three women were arrested at the Peshawar railway station when they entered the main gate of the station in a suspicious condition, railway officials said.

On search, 3600 grams of hashish was recovered from Muntaja, a resident of Kohat, 2400 grams from Alishba of Sarband Peshawar and 2400 grams from Ayesha, a resident of Rahman Baba Peshawar, railway officials said.

The accused had secretly hidden the drugs in his belongings, SP Peshawar Mehr Kausar said. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered in Railways Police Peshawar Cantt, further investigation is going on, said SP Mehr Kausar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Drugs Kohat Women From

Recent Stories

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

5 minutes ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

2 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

5 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

14 hours ago
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

14 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

14 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

14 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

14 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

14 hours ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan