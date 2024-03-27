Railways Police foiled an attempt of drug smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Railway Police Wednesday conducted operations against drug dealers and successfully foiled an attempt of large quantities of drugs by train.

Three women were arrested red-handed while carrying 8.4 kg hashish from the city railway station, railway officials said.

The accused woman train was carrying hashish from Peshawar to Gujarat through Khyber Mail, railway officials said.

The three women were arrested at the Peshawar railway station when they entered the main gate of the station in a suspicious condition, railway officials said.

On search, 3600 grams of hashish was recovered from Muntaja, a resident of Kohat, 2400 grams from Alishba of Sarband Peshawar and 2400 grams from Ayesha, a resident of Rahman Baba Peshawar, railway officials said.

The accused had secretly hidden the drugs in his belongings, SP Peshawar Mehr Kausar said. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered in Railways Police Peshawar Cantt, further investigation is going on, said SP Mehr Kausar.