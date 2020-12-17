UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Police Holds Flag March

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Railways police holds flag march

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Railways police Thursday conducted the flag march which started from divisional superintendent railways office and concluded at the police line.

It passed through the railway station and railway colony.

Railways police commandos, constables and women police personnel participated in the flag march.

SP Railway Amjad Manzoor also checked the security into the trains. He said railways police was fully alerted to tackle any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Police March Women From

Recent Stories

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

46 minutes ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

1 hour ago

SKA to hold kickboxing championship in Hyderabad

30 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report on children death

30 minutes ago

Necessary to Hold Putin's Annual Press Conference ..

30 minutes ago

Russia's En+ Group Denies Media Allegations of Der ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.