Railways police holds flag march

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Railways police Thursday conducted the flag march which started from divisional superintendent railways office and concluded at the police line.

It passed through the railway station and railway colony.

Railways police commandos, constables and women police personnel participated in the flag march.

SP Railway Amjad Manzoor also checked the security into the trains. He said railways police was fully alerted to tackle any untoward incident.