Railways Police Increases Security To Attending Raiwind Congregation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

Railways police increases security to attending Raiwind congregation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) police Sukkur increased security of trains to ensure safety to passengers attending Raiwind congregation.

SSP, Pakistan Railways Police Sukkur, has issued directives to the officers concerned to provide foolproof security to passengers.

He also directed them to increase patrolling to avoid any untoward accident.

He directed strict monitoring at the entry gates and departure gates specially at Rohri and Sukkur Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the staff of Bomb Disposal Squad was asked to stand at the entrance of stations to monitor the passengers with metal detector.

