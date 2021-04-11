Railways Police issue security plan for Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General Pakistan Railways Police Arif Nawaz Khan on issued security plan for the Holy Month of Ramazan to avoid any untoward incident.

Arif Nawaz issued order to Superintendents of Police of all divisions of Railway Police to follow the directions given in a letter, a news release said.

He directed all the officials to ensure security of Mosques and Imambargahs which fell under the jurisdiction of Pakistan Railways.

The implementation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be ensured in letter and spirit, he added.

Arif Nawaz directed the Pakistan Railways officials to keep in touch with the District Police Officers, Imams of Mosques and in-charge Mosque Committee to maintain law and order during the holy month.

/778