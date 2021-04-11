UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Police Issue Security Plan For Ramazan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Railways Police issue security plan for Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General Pakistan Railways Police Arif Nawaz Khan on issued security plan for the Holy Month of Ramazan to avoid any untoward incident.

Arif Nawaz issued order to Superintendents of Police of all divisions of Railway Police to follow the directions given in a letter, a news release said.

He directed all the officials to ensure security of Mosques and Imambargahs which fell under the jurisdiction of Pakistan Railways.

The implementation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be ensured in letter and spirit, he added.

Arif Nawaz directed the Pakistan Railways officials to keep in touch with the District Police Officers, Imams of Mosques and in-charge Mosque Committee to maintain law and order during the holy month.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Law And Order Nawaz Khan Mosque All

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on centen ..

2 minutes ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

2 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, 337 death ..

17 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber members&#039; exports up by nearly 2 ..

32 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.