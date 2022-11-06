Railways police makes special security arrangements for Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways police have made special arrangements for the security of Sikh Yatrees coming from India to participate in the 553rd birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder, Baba Guru Nanak Sahib.

According to the PR police sources on Sunday, so far around 980 Sikh Yatrees are on board in the trains for their destinations. These Yatrees are being transported to Nankana Sahib and Hassan Abdal by trains in different phases amid tight security. Special bomb-disposal squad has also been deputed at Lahore Railway Station.

Around 120 security personals have been deployed in three special trains, including senior inspectors and DSP level police officers at the stations. Special police commandos have also been deployed in the trains as well as railway stations for the security of guests. The Sikh Yatrees have been restricted to talk to any stranger. All Yatrees will be served food at their seats in the trains.

The PR Police North DIG M. Waqar Abbasi has directed the police staff to behave politely and humbly with the guests and provide best cooperation to them.