UrduPoint.com

Railways Police Makes Special Security Arrangements For Sikh Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Railways police makes special security arrangements for Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways police have made special arrangements for the security of Sikh Yatrees coming from India to participate in the 553rd birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder, Baba Guru Nanak Sahib.

According to the PR police sources on Sunday, so far around 980 Sikh Yatrees are on board in the trains for their destinations. These Yatrees are being transported to Nankana Sahib and Hassan Abdal by trains in different phases amid tight security. Special bomb-disposal squad has also been deputed at Lahore Railway Station.

Around 120 security personals have been deployed in three special trains, including senior inspectors and DSP level police officers at the stations. Special police commandos have also been deployed in the trains as well as railway stations for the security of guests. The Sikh Yatrees have been restricted to talk to any stranger. All Yatrees will be served food at their seats in the trains.

The PR Police North DIG M. Waqar Abbasi has directed the police staff to behave politely and humbly with the guests and provide best cooperation to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Police Nankana Sahib Sunday All From Best

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.