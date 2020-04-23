Railways police performance to be improved through reforms: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::The Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz has said that performance of the department will be improved through reforms.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with officers promotion at the Pakistan Railways Police offices here on Thursday, he said that welfare of the Railways police staff would be priority of the administration.

He said that seniority and merit had been ensured in recent promotions.

Four sub-Inspector legal including Faisal Hayat, Ali Raza, Muhammad Irshad Khan and Aqsa Rasool had been promoted to the post of inspector legal.

Later, the PRP IG fixed the ranks on the shoulders of newly promoted officers.