Railways Police Recover Fake Currency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Peshawar Railways Police recovered fake currency notes of Rs.2,020,000 from three passengers here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Peshawar Railways Police recovered fake Currency notes of Rs.2,020,000 from three passengers here on Thursday.

The fake currency notes hidden in the passengers' shoes of Karachi bound train' Rehman Baba Express'.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations were in progress.

