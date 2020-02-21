Railways police retrieves precious commercial land from grabbers

The Pakistan Railways Police have successfully retrieved precious commercial land from land grabbers with the cooperation of the PR team in the area of Ramghar, Mughalpura on the directions of PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police have successfully retrieved precious commercial land from land grabbers with the cooperation of the PR team in the area of Ramghar, Mughalpura on the directions of PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad .

According to the PR police sources here on Friday, the land grabbers have constructed two shops at the railway land at Shalimar Link road.

The railway teams also demolished the shops and take over the charge of land.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-encroachment operation was made aftervacation of a stay order by the court.