UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Police Retrieves Precious Commercial Land From Grabbers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:45 PM

Railways police retrieves precious commercial land from grabbers

The Pakistan Railways Police have successfully retrieved precious commercial land from land grabbers with the cooperation of the PR team in the area of Ramghar, Mughalpura on the directions of PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police have successfully retrieved precious commercial land from land grabbers with the cooperation of the PR team in the area of Ramghar, Mughalpura on the directions of PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad .

According to the PR police sources here on Friday, the land grabbers have constructed two shops at the railway land at Shalimar Link road.

The railway teams also demolished the shops and take over the charge of land.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-encroachment operation was made aftervacation of a stay order by the court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Road Rashid From Court

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch questions long absence of Shehbaz Sharif ..

9 minutes ago

Realmeall Set To Launch Another Quad Camera Smartp ..

10 minutes ago

Fawad Ch questions long absence of Shehbaz Sharif ..

14 minutes ago

Prime minister launches Rs 15 billion Ehsaas Amdan ..

7 minutes ago

Yemeni Diplomat Hails Sacrifices in Fight Against ..

7 minutes ago

Rs 2 bln Ehsaas Punjab programme to be launched so ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.